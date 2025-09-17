— Throughout this week’s episode of WWE NXT: Homecoming, numerous TNA stars took to social media to express their outrage over what they saw as disrespect toward TNA during NXT Homecoming. This appears to be leading to some sort of invasion, as Vic Joseph and Booker T hyped the tweets throughout the show.

The rivalry will escalate on next week’s episode of NXT, where two championships will be on the line – NXT World Champion Oba Femi will face TNA Champion Trick Williams in a massive Title vs. Title showdown.

Santino Marella voiced his frustration, writing,

“This is getting to be too much, honestly, I’m very close to … whatever, I’m just saying it’s getting to be too much.”

Mike Santana posted an emotional response, saying,

“After the week I’ve just had. To be honest, I JUST DGAF! I don’t care who shows up to #TNABoundForGlory as champion…just make sure you’re ready. All my pain becomes purpose. I don’t plan on my daughter leaving the arena heartbroken again… You’re ALL fcked. Also.To keep it real with everyone… I’m pretty sick and tired of all the “WWE/NXT has control over TNA and can do what they want”, bullshit. Think it’s about time we put it to rest and do something about…Santana will challenge for the TNA Title at TNA Bound For Glory.”

Former WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander added, “I came to @ThisIsTNA for new opportunities and to reinvent myself. I refuse to sit around and have @WWENXT talent take those opportunities! It’s time for a change!!”

Mustafa Ali echoed the sentiment, warning, “NXT celebrates its past but disrespects TNA’s future. Many will talk about it. A few will do something about it. Consider this a warning @ShawnMichaels.”

The IInspiration (formerly The IIconics in WWE), Peyton Royce and Jessica McKay, chimed in as well:

“Sick to death of @NXT running roughshod over @TNA like there are no consequences. You’re playing with fire @ShawnMichaels.”

“Wowwww, @WWENXT really thinking they can do whatever they want with @ThisIsTNA… you gotta be joking me!! #NXTHomecoming”

TNA International Champion Steve Maclin (formerly Steve Cutler) issued a direct threat, writing,

“I’m not here for nostalgia. I’m fed up. NXT remembers me. I don’t FORGET. Lines keep getting crossed and now, you’ll answer to me. #HoldTheLine”

Even Moose, who has appeared on NXT before, questioned the legality of the upcoming match. He wrote,

“Title vs Title….. Winner takes all… is that even possible @milanmiracle??? Doesn’t @carlossilva have to approve this decision? This is very frustrating. Will be watching this match very closely. I have unfinished business with both Oba and Trick @WWENXT #NXTHomecoming”

— Stephanie Vaquer brought the Devil’s Kiss back to WWE NXT — and Rhea Ripley was right there to join her.

At WWE NXT: Homecoming, Vaquer and Ripley teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to battle Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx, Jacey Jayne, & Fallon Henley).

Midway through the match, Ripley and Vaquer connected for a Double Devil’s Kiss, with Vaquer smashing Henley and Ripley nailing Jayne. Lyra kept the move clean by dropkicking Nyx through the ropes to the floor, preventing any interference.

Booker T’s reaction on commentary was exactly what fans have come to expect from him.

The former NXT Women’s Champions sealed the win when Ripley planted Jayne with a Riptide. Lola Vice made the assist, cutting off the reigning NXT Women’s Champion on the ramp with a spinning backfist to score the win.