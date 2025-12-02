TNA may be gearing up for a major move.

And it’s one that would place the company on one of cable’s most recognizable entertainment networks.

On Monday night, AMC sparked immediate industry buzz after dropping a short teaser on social media featuring a January 15, 2026 date and the sound of a live crowd. That date? A Thursday—right in TNA’s usual IMPACT time slot on AXS TV.

This one turned heads fast.

Not long after the teaser hit, Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated backed the speculation, reporting that the belief within the industry is that TNA programming is headed to AMC Networks. An additional source added that the new television deal could be made official as soon as Tuesday, with TNA holding a scheduled talent call that same day to discuss the situation.

Jordynne Grace, a former TNA Wrestling veteran, responded to the aforementioned AMC tease with a video of someone crying tears of joy.

This isn’t coming out of nowhere.

Back in October, TNA President Carlos Silva confirmed that the promotion had entered active negotiations for a new TV home. Throughout 2024 and into 2025, multiple reports had pointed toward The CW as a possible destination. By November, Alba noted that TNA was expected to lock in a deal before the end of the year, and he was also the first to indicate that AMC Networks had emerged as a serious landing spot.

If the move becomes official, it would place TNA on a platform with major reach. AMC is available in roughly 60 million homes and has been home to some of television’s biggest hits, including Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead. AMC’s family of sister networks, BBC America, Sundance TV, We TV, and IFC, only broadens the potential footprint.

More details are expected imminently, and all signs point to TNA preparing for its biggest distribution shift in years. We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this story continue to surface.