TNA Wrestling has announced a change in dates for upcoming shows due to Hurricane Helene.

The company released the following announcement:

TNA Wrestling Re-Schedules Shows In Spartanburg, S.C. Due To Hurricane Helene TNA Wrestling confirmed tonight that it is re-scheduling the pro wrestling shows originally scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, September 27-28, at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Due to severe weather forecasts throughout the Southeast, TNA instead will hold its Spartanburg shows on Sunday & Monday, September 29-30, at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.



TNA will announce the start time for the re-scheduled shows on tnawrestling.com and all social media outlets. Tickets for the Friday show can be used on Sunday and tickets for the Saturday show can be used on Monday.



Area schools also today canceled classes for Friday due to the weather forecast from Hurricane Helene.



Both Spartanburg shows will be taped for TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV in the U.S. and Fight Network in Canada.



All the TNA stars will be in Spartanburg, including Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance and Moose. Also scheduled to appear at the Spartanburg shows: Mike Santana, AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Jake Something, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside and many more.



# # #



About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.