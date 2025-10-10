TNA is gearing up for their biggest event of the year this weekend, TNA Bound For Glory 2025 on Sunday, October 12, live from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated PPV event, which includes the 2025 TNA Hall of Fame induction ceremony, TNA Wrestling finalized their road schedule for the remainder of the year.

TNA Wrestling will be ending their successful 2025 year with three consecutive nights of live events in “The Sunshine State” and “The Lone Star State,” with shows from November 13 – November 15 at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL., as well as from December 5 – December 7 at the El Paso County Coliseum, with the later trio of dates including the first-ever TNA Wrestling Fan Appreciation Weekend.

Featured below is an official press release issued by TNA Wrestling to promote their upcoming year-end shows in Florida and Texas in November and December.