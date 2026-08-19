TNA Wrestling issued the following:

TNA Wrestling and REVOLT Announce Partnership Bringing Exclusive Xplosion Matches and Classic Content to REVOLT

Partnership unites two brands with expansive reach in sports and live entertainment; TNA programming debuts this fall on REVOLT and REVOLT SPORTS

LOS ANGELES — August 19, 2026 — TNA Wrestling and REVOLT today jointly announced a content partnership bringing exclusive TNA Xplosion matches and premium content from TNA’s 24-year history to REVOLT.

REVOLT, which stands as the unrivaled cultural authority across multiple categories and is the preeminent platform for the most influential artists, creators and cultural leaders defining the future will broadcast exclusive TNA Xplosion matches and premium content from TNA’s vast 24-year action-packed library. TNA Wrestling is a major player in the annual $1.5 billion pro wrestling industry.

“Our industry spends a lot of time trying to predict where culture is going. At REVOLT, we pay attention to the people moving culture. Hip hop and wrestling have been connected for decades through storytelling, larger than life characters, and community. That’s exactly why this partnership with TNA feels so natural,” said Deon Graham, Chief Content Officer, REVOLT and its parent company Offscript Worldwide.

For decades, professional wrestling and hip-hop have grown side-by-side, each built from the ground-up, featuring top personalities and live spectacle. Today, wrestling reaches millions of viewers globally, while hip-hop remains the world’s most popular music genre, making their cultural overlap more influential than ever. Both simultaneously possess the ability to cultivate a massive amount of diverse fans and drive a thriving ecosystem. TNA Wrestling’s arrival on REVOLT builds on that longstanding connection, expanding the network’s programming slate across sports, entertainment, and culture. The partnership creates a destination where the next generation of fans can experience wrestling and culture in one stop.

“We’re excited to partner with REVOLT, to further expand TNA’s worldwide reach,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva.