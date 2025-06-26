TNA Wrestling is coming to Baltimore, Minneapolis and Edmonton in August and September for a big lineup of summer events on the road to TNA Bound For Glory 2025.

The company issued the following press release on Thursday with all of the details:

TNA Wrestling Brings High-Energy Pro Wrestling Live Events This Summer To Three Cities

On The Road To Bound For Glory In October, TNA Makes History-Making Stops In Baltimore, Minneapolis & Edmonton

TNA Wrestling announced today that its next Mega On-Sale is Wednesday, July 2, starting at 10am EST – with action-packed live events in three cities that have never previously hosted a TNA live event. The Pre-Sale for all shows in the three cities begins at 10am EST on Monday, June 30. Mark Your Calendars Now:

Friday & Saturday, August 15-16: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Notes: The Friday night show on August 15 is the Emergence special, airing live on the TNA+ app. The Saturday, August 16 show will be a taping for TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs on AXS TV in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada.

Home Game: The Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (formerly the UMBC Event Center) is located on the campus of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) in Catonsville, Maryland. It is the home of the UMBC Retrievers men’s and women’s basketball teams as well as the volleyball team.

Thursday & Friday, September 4-5: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Minneapolis Armory

Notes: The show on Thursday, September 4 will air live on TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, on AXS TV in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada.

Home Game: The Minneapolis Armory is a historic event center and former National Guard Armory in downtown Minneapolis, built in 1936, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Armory has hosted sporting events, political conventions and music concerts. It was the home arena of the Minneapolis Lakers of the NBA during the 1959–1960 season and part-time home from 1947 through 1959.

Friday & Saturday, September 26-27: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Venue: Edmonton Expo Centre

Notes: The Friday, September 26 show is the Victory Road special, airing live on the TNA+ app. The Saturday, September 27 event will be a taping for TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs on AXS TV in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada.

Home Game: The Edmonton Expo Centre is located in Edmonton’s Montrose neighborhood, across the street from the now-closed Northlands Coliseum. The facility was built in 1984 on the site of the old Edmonton Gardens, the first home of the Edmonton Oilers. The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) play their home games at the HIVE arena at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Tickets will go on-sale at 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday, July 2 for the shows in all three cities with the Pre-Sale for all starting at 10 a.m. EST on Monday, June 30. Go to TNAwrestling.com to register for the Pre-Sale.

Meet & Greets With The TNA Stars

Fans can meet select TNA stars at the Official TNA Meet & Greet, held after the shows each night in all three cities. The post-show Meet & Greets give fans the opportunity to get an autograph from the TNA stars and photo-ops with their in-ring heroes. Recent Meet & Greets have featured Joe Hendry, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Ryan & Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana, Tessa Blanchard, Mustafa Ali, Moose, Steve Maclin and others.

# # #

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.