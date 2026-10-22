TNA Wrestling is headed to “The Great White North.”

The company issued a press release this week to announce their upcoming debut in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with a pair of back-to-back TNA iMPACT tapings in November.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TNA Wrestling Brings Its First-Ever Live Events To Calgary, Alberta: Back-to-Back Nights Of Action-Packed Pro Wrestling on November 18-19

TNA Producer and Wrestling Legend Lance Storm Is In Calgary November 5-6 To Preview The TNA Live Events In Calgary

TNA Wrestling is coming to Calgary, Alberta, for the first-time with two nights of action-packed pro wrestling at the WinSport Event Centre.

The TNA live events in Calgary are Wednesday & Thursday, November 18–19 and will be filmed to be broadcast as episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC and AMC+ in the U.S., Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide.

It marks TNA’s first ever shows in Calgary and the debut at the WinSport Event Centre, one of the city’s premier live entertainment destinations.

Fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster:

Wednesday, November 18: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/tna-impact-on-amc-calgary-alberta-11-18-2026/event/11006528B56273B5

Thursday, November 19: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/tna-impact-on-amc-calgary-alberta-11-19-2026/event/11006528B56473BD

Both nights will include a post-show Meet & Greet, giving fans direct access to their favorite TNA stars for autographs, photos and one-on-one moments.

Stars on the shows will include wrestling legend Matt Hardy, current TNA World Champion Leon Slater, TNA Knockouts World Champion Indi Hartwell, TNA World Tag Team Champions Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth, plus Moose, Trey Miguel, Xia Brookside, Mustafa Ali, Elayna Black, Cedric Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, KC Navarro, Joe Alonzo, Fabian Aichner, Avery Styles, Ricky Sosa, Elijah, Frankie Kazarian, Mila Moore, Harley Hudson and many others.

LANCE STORM MEDIA TOUR

TNA producer and wrestling legend Lance Storm will be in his hometown – Calgary, Alberta – on Thursday and Friday, November 5-6, for a two-day media tour to preview the TNA live events in Calgary.

Residing in Calgary, Storm is one of Canada’s most accomplished professional wrestlers, having competed in ECW, WCW and WWE. His championship accolades include the WWE Intercontinental Championship, WCW United States Championship, WCW Cruiserweight Championship and multiple tag team titles in WWE and ECW.

After retiring from full-time competition in 2004, Storm has continued to contribute to professional wrestling as a trainer and producer.

CALGARY: A WONDERFUL WRESTLING CITY

To celebrate the first-ever TNA shows in Calgary, here are three of the most memorable matches in the city’s incredible wrestling history:

1. On March 23, 1979, Dynamite Kid faced Bret Hart in a Stampede Wrestling British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight Championship match in Calgary. The bout showcased the technical ability and intensity of two of the most influential wrestlers in history.

2. On July 6, 1997, The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Owen Hart, The British Bulldog, Jim Neidhart and Brian Pillman) defeated Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ken Shamrock, Goldust and the Legion of Doom in a 10-man tag team match at WWF In Your House 16: Canadian Stampede in Calgary. Reversing their usual roles in America, it was the Harts who were heavily cheered by a partisan home crowd.

3. On May 30, 2002, Edge defeated Kurt Angle in a Steel Cage Match on WWE SmackDown in Calgary, Alberta. In a brutal main event, Edge battled back after being busted open and hit a spear from the top rope to secure the victory, ending his rivalry with TNA and WWE legend Angle. The match also featured interference from Hulk Hogan, who prevented Angle from escaping the cage.

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.