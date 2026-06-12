TNA Wrestling appears to be building toward the return of one of the promotion’s original X-Division standouts.

After speculation began earlier this week, TNA doubled down on teasing the arrival of Amazing Red ahead of this month’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

The first hint came on Thursday when TNA President Carlos Silva posted a cryptic message on social media, writing, “SLAMM is gonna be Amazing”, accompanied by a red square emoji that immediately caught the attention of longtime fans.

The teases continued on Friday, as TNA’s official social media account released a video package featuring Amazing Red imagery alongside the Slammiversary branding. The annual event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 28.

While TNA has yet to officially confirm Red’s involvement or reveal any potential opponent, the promotional campaign strongly suggests that the former X-Division Champion could be set for a return appearance at the show.

Red has remained active on the independent wrestling scene in recent years, most notably competing for House of Glory while also making select appearances for other promotions.

A Slammiversary appearance would mark his first match under the TNA banner in more than a decade. His last bout for the company came at Destination X in 2011, capping off a memorable run that began in 2002 during the sixth weekly NWA: TNA event.

During his time with the promotion, Amazing Red established himself as one of the pioneers of the X-Division and captured the X-Division Championship on three separate occasions.

With Slammiversary drawing closer, fans now await official confirmation regarding what role the veteran high-flyer may play at one of TNA’s biggest events of the year.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/28 for live TNA Slammiversary Results coverage.