Yet another multiple-time former world champion has signed on the dotted line with TNA Wrestling.

And the company released the footage to show it.

In addition to TNA releasing footage and a subsequent announcement regarding former WWE NXT Superstar Elayna Black (Cora Jade) signing with the company, another big announcement soon followed.

Just hours later, TNA released additional video footage showing former TNA Knockouts World Champion and TNA Knockouts World Tag-Team Champion Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke) signing a new contract.

TNAWrestling.com then released the following announcement to confirm the Ash By Elegance signing:

TNA Wrestling Re-Signs Ash by Elegance

Former TNA Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance has re-signed with TNA Wrestling. Voted as both Knockout of the Year and part of the Knockouts Tag Team of the Year for 2025, Ash By Elegance’s continued commitment to TNA will be welcomed by wrestling fans around the world. Ash By Elegance, the leader of The Elegance Brand, broke the news this afternoon in an interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture. She said: “There have been so many amazing things that have happened in the last couple of weeks, since TNA’s debut on AMC.” “One of those things is that I got some amazing news from my medical team and the doctors – that I am medically cleared. And I am very excited to announce that I have re-signed with TNA.” “It’s great to have a company that’s behind me and is holding my hand every step of the way.” Fans can watch Ash by Elegance and The Elegance Brand – which also includes Heather by Elegance, M by Elegance, The Personal Concierge and newest member Mr. Elegance – on Thursday Night iMPACT! every week at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+ (US), Sportsnet 360 (Canada) and TNA+ (worldwide). TNA Wrestling is coming to Nashville, Tennessee at The Pinnacle on February 13-14; Atlanta, Georgia at the GICC Arena on March 5-6; and New Orleans, Louisiana at the Alario Center on March 27-28. See TNAWrestling.com for ticket details.

