TNA Wrestling has signed another former WWE veteran to a contract.

On Monday morning, TNA announced that former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart has signed to join the company.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TNA Wrestling Signs Shotzi Blackheart TNA Wrestling has signed Shotzi Blackheart, as first reported by Busted Open on SiriusXM. A California native, Blackheart made her pro wrestling debut in 2014 and formerly was the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion (with Ember Moon). She appeared at the TNA live events in Dothan, Alabama, in mid-October. Here are 10 Fun Facts about Shotzi Blackheart: 1. Has been riding motorcycles since she was 18.

2. Is a paranormal investigator and has hunted ghosts all over America for her YouTube series, CHAMBER OF HORRORS.

3. Majored in musical theatre at AMDA in Hollywood.

4. Is a huge horror movie fan and one of her dreams is to direct her own horror film.

5 Was named PWI’s 2025 Independent Wrestler of the Year and appeared on the magazine’s cover.

6. Is obsessed with Elvis Presley.

7. Has her own chicken farm.

8. Rode every ride across all four Walt Disney World theme parks in one day.

9. “I’m proudly Filipino.”

10. “I got married and wrestled in my wedding dress all on the same day.” # # # About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 26 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.

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