A familiar face to TNA Wrestling fans was behind-the-scenes at the AEW television taping this week.

Fightful Select is reporting that TNA star “Speedball” Mike Bailey of the Speedball Mountain tag-team was backstage at the AEW Collision and AEW Rampage taping at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania this past Thursday night, June 20, 2024.

Bailey was reportedly at the show visiting friends and was said to be very welcome at the venue by the promotion due to his many connections within the company.

There has not been any talks beyond that, and Bailey is still under an active contract with TNA Wrestling through 2024. Many companies have long been interested in Bailey, including WWE, whom he nearly signed with a few years ago.

AEW Collision from Allentown, PA. airs tonight at 8/7c on TNT.