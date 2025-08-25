Ash By Elegance has come a long ways since the days of Dana Brooke.

The TNA Wrestling star parted ways with WWE in 2023, and since then, has gone on to become a double-champion, holding the TNA Knockouts World Tag-Team Championships and now, the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Ash By Elegance emerged victorious at the WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 special event on Sunday night in Lowell, Massachusetts, capturing the TNA Knockouts World Championship in the process.

On Monday morning, the women’s wrestling star reflected on the big win and her journey in the pro wrestling business from the early 2010s at the WWE Performance Center, to her WWE release in 2023, to her big title win this past weekend.

She wrote the following on a photo of the TNA Knockouts World Championship belt, which she shared via her official X account this morning:

Wow… so many emotions- so many tears… years of dedication… & I had many fears!! Sometimes I felt like giving up & not knowing if I should keep going! BUT I had to prove it to myself… I CAN.. I WILL & I WANT TOO! Haters can say what they want… but NOTHING or NO ONE will rain on my parade!!! This title came FULL circle … I started in NXT in 2012.. not knowing anything about wrestling… not knowing anyone in the business…& I ended my WWE career in an NXT ring in September 2023!



I couldn’t make this up in my wildest dreams… this is why you never burn bridges… you never know how this crazy life works… I had the opportunity to capture a title back in the WWE/NXT ring with a company that BELIEVED in me and took a chance! I took a chance on myself… I made a promise to myself that I will pull out ALL THE stops to become the TNA CHAMPION in a ring I use to call HOME, NXT!!! I may not be the best wrestler… but no wrestler IN THIS WORLD has the drive, the hunger, and the passion as I do!!! This is the Ultimate story… this title isn’t just for me… it’s for everyone out there that felt like giving up at something but kept their head in the right mind-space and know it is possible! Learn it from me… whether you LOVE ME or HATE ME… this is a message for everyone out there… NEVER GIVE UP… TOMORROW IS NEVER PROMISED!!! – Ash