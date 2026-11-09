TNA Wrestling star Jada Stone is recovering after being involved in a serious car accident.

The 23-year-old wrestler took to social media on Sunday, November 8, to reveal that she had been involved in a car wreck two nights earlier, leaving her with multiple injuries.

Stone shared several photos showing the aftermath of the accident, including visible bruising on her face, a neck brace and a large bandage wrapped around one of her legs.

Despite the frightening situation, Stone assured fans that she was doing okay and expressed gratitude for surviving the crash.

“Two nights ago, I was in a pretty bad wreck. I’m okay…car unfortunately is not! I’m so blessed to be alive! Be safe on the road everyone!”

Stone also confirmed that she has already contacted promoters regarding the cancellation of upcoming wrestling appearances as she recovers from her injuries.

There is currently no word on how long she will be sidelined or when she might be cleared to return to the ring.

Stone made her professional wrestling debut in 2021 and began appearing for TNA Wrestling on Xplosion in 2024.

Earlier this year, she picked up her first televised victory on TNA iMPACT, defeating Tasha Steelz.

She also participated in the tournament to crown the inaugural TNA Knockouts Television Champion, advancing all the way to the finals before coming up short against M by Elegance.