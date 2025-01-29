Jake Something will be spending some time on the sidelines due to injury.

The TNA Wrestling star surfaced on social media on Wednesday to confirm news regarding an undisclosed and unspecified injury, one that is bad enough that the wrestling star may need to go under the knife.

“I have to go away for a while to heal up,” Something wrote. “Leah needs surgery, and I(probably) do too.”

Something continued, “Thank you for all the love and support, especially to Dead Lock Pro for all their help. Please support that company, truly the best.”

It’s worth noting that Something did, however, work the double TNA iMPACT taping last weekend, so he will continue to appear on upcoming episodes of the show. He was forced to pull out of his scheduled booking with Dead Lock Pro on January 26.