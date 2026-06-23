An update has surfaced on Joe Doering as the veteran wrestler continues his battle with brain cancer.

According to an update shared on Doering’s GoFundMe page by his sister-in-law, Mandy Banh, the former TNA star is preparing to enter hospice care amid his third fight against the disease.

“Sad to share the news that Joe is heading to hospice soon,” Banh wrote. “If anyone is local & would want to visit, please send a message. Joe could use all your good thoughts and prayers.”

Doering, 44, has been battling brain cancer for nearly a decade. He was initially diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016 before announcing in 2022 that the cancer had returned, requiring additional surgery.

Last November, Banh launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist Doering and revealed that he had been diagnosed with a third brain tumor. In her message, she detailed the significant challenges he has faced since undergoing surgery in 2022.

“After Joe’s last brain surgery in 2022, located on his brain stem, he developed ataxia on his right side, which has greatly impacted his mobility,” she wrote. “Joe works very hard with physiotherapy, however, he mostly uses his wheelchair in his day-to-day life, requiring assistance when using stairs, a walker, and any transitioning. This has been a great change, as one would imagine, from being a professional sports athlete.”

Despite those obstacles, Banh noted that Doering has maintained a positive outlook throughout his journey.

“However despite this great challenge, Joe has remained determined, focused, and most of all- in good spirits!,” she continued. “He chooses not to feel sorry for himself and battles his journey very privately. I feel after 10 years, to show Joe more love- that he still has support and encouragement- will help him embark on this latest battle!”

While Doering briefly spent time under a WWE developmental contract in 2010, he is best known for his highly successful tenure with All Japan Pro Wrestling, where he captured the Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship on two occasions. He later joined TNA Wrestling in 2020 as a member of Violent By Design and remained a respected figure throughout his run with the company.

Everyone at WrestlingHeadlines extends their thoughts and best wishes to Doering, his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.