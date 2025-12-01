A TNA Wrestling star is going through it these days.

The sister-in-law of pro wrestling veteran Joe Doering, Mandy Banh, checked in with an official statement shared via a new GoFundMe campaign that details Doering undergoing radiation and a round of chemotherapy after his third brain tumor diagnosis.

She wrote the following:

“Hi, my name is Mandy, and as my brother in-law approaches 10 years of battling Brain Cancer, he finds himself in the midst of battling a third brain tumor. Joe has underwent radiation & his first round of chemotherapy- to continue for at least 5 more months. Joe and my sister have put so much determination and resilience into Joe’s fight over the past 10 years I was hoping to help alleviate some financial worries that naturally come along with medical bills combined with my sister needing to take some time off work to accommodate Joe’s multiple medical and rehabilitation appointments. This journey has not been easy on them, and with Joe not having any family in Canada, all of the load ends up on my sister’s shoulders. After Joe’s last brain surgery in 2022, located on his brain stem, he developed ataxia on his right side, which has greatly impacted his mobility. Joe works very hard with physiotherapy, however, he mostly uses his wheelchair in his day-to-day life, requiring assistance when using stairs, a walker, and any transitioning. This has been a great change, as one would imagine, from being a professional sports athlete. However despite this great challenge, Joe has remained determined, focused, and most of all- in good spirits! He chooses not to feel sorry for himself and battles his journey very privately. I feel after 10 years, to show Joe more love- that he still has support and encouragement- will help him embark on this latest battle!”

The goal on Joe Doering’s GoFundMe campaign is listed at $4,500, and as of this writing, they have covered 85% of that ground with $3,813 raised as of this writing.

If you’re interested in contributing and helping them close the gap on the remaining 15%, you can do so by clicking here.