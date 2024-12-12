Don’t expect to see Alan Angels inside the squared circle for the rest of 2024.

He will be on the injured reserve throughout the remainder of the year.

“The Frontman” surfaced on social media on Wednesday with a statement announcing that his knee injury is worse than he originally thought, and as a result, he has been forced to pull out of all of his scheduled bookings.

“Unfortunately, last month I sustained a minor knee injury,” Angels wrote via X. “It’s a little worse than I originally thought and I’ll be missing all my scheduled shows for the rest of the year including TNA in Atlanta this weekend which I was really looking forward too.”

Angels continued, “A real downer to end 2024 which I considered to be the best year of my career. Luckily, no surgery is needed and I should be 100% by 2025! See ya then losers.”

TNA Final Resolution 2024 and the follow-up TNA iMPACT taping is scheduled for this week at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.