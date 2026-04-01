Another departure has surfaced within the TNA Knockouts division.

Dani Luna is officially done with TNA Wrestling after requesting and being granted her release from the company.

As of this past weekend, Luna is now a free agent and able to explore new opportunities across the wrestling landscape.

The split appears to have been an amicable one, with no reported issues or bad blood between Luna and TNA.

Luna’s final appearance for the promotion came at TNA Sacrifice on March 27, where she competed in a match against Lei Ying Lee and reigning TNA Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace.

Now, Luna hits the open market with experience across multiple promotions and could quickly become a name to watch on the independent scene or beyond.

(H/T: Fightful Select)