The Scotiabank Arena was a packed house on July 6.

Both inside the arena and behind-the-scenes.

Following the successful WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event, which as noted, drew a sold out crowd of 19,858 fans inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, a couple of familiar faces to TNA Wrestling fans were spotted.

PWInsider.com is reporting that “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander and Jade Chung, two active stars from the TNA Wrestling talent roster, were among those who were backstage at the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 PLE on Saturday night.

The two were apparently there just visiting friends. Although it’s worth noting that TNA and WWE NXT crossovers have been rampant lately, and that WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 goes down tonight from the same venue.

