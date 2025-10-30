Congratulations are in order for a happy couple in TNA Wrestling.

On Thursday morning, TNA Knockout Steph De Lander surfaced via social media to share some exciting personal news.

The women’s wrestling veteran revealed via a post shared on her official X account that she and fellow TNA Wrestling star Mance Warner have officially tied the knot.

Warner and De Lander got married at a recent wedding ceremony, and in the aforementioned post by De Lander on X, she shared a photo of the two fresh after tieing the knot.

“We’re married,” an excited De Lander wrote as the caption that accompanied the wedding photo with herself and Warner.

Leading up to her big day, De Lander prepped fans on social media, informing them the day before the wedding ceremony that she was getting married this week.

“Tomorrow I marry my best friend,” De Lander wrote as the caption to a post on her X account on Wednesday, which showed herself and Warner kissing while she showed off her engagement ring.

We here at WrestlingHeadlines.com extend our congratulations and best well wishes to the happy new couple as they prepare to enter their journey through the rest of their lives together.