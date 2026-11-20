TNA Wrestling has confirmed the departures of two individuals from the company.

George Iceman, best known to TNA fans as The Personal Concierge, has been released from the promotion. Additionally, referee Michael Romo is no longer working for TNA.

The company confirmed both departures in an official statement.

“TNA Wrestling has come to terms on the release of The Personal Concierge, effective immediately. In addition, referee Michael Romo will no longer be working for TNA Wrestling. No further comment will be made. We wish both the best in their future endeavors.”

Iceman had been featured on TNA programming as The Personal Concierge for The Elegance Brand, a faction that previously included Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, M by Elegance and Mr. Elegance.

The group has undergone several changes in recent months, with Mr. Elegance departing and Ash by Elegance stepping away from in-ring competition due to health issues. Ash is currently expecting a baby boy, with a due date in January 2027.

The Elegance Brand currently consists of M by Elegance and Heather by Elegance, although tensions between the two have been building in recent weeks on TNA programming.

(H/T: Fightful)