The August 7, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT is now in the rear view mirror.

With it came a number of newsworthy items.

During the 8/7 edition of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program, multiple new matches were announced the next upcoming TNA Wrestling special event.

As the road to TNA Bound For Glory 2025 continues, the company will run the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland next Friday night, August 15, 2025, with TNA Emergence airing live at 8/7c on TNA+.

Santino Marella confirmed the following new matches for TNA Emergence 2025 on Thursday night:

* Ryan Nemeth vs. The Hometown Man

* Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something (No DQ, No Count-out TNA International Title Match)

* Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan (If Callihan Loses, He Will Retire)

* The Hardys (c) vs. The Rascalz (TNA World Tag-Team Titles)

* Elegance Brand (c) vs. Fatal Influence vs. The IInspiration vs. Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside (TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Titles)

Additionally, the aforementioned ‘TNA Director of Authority’ announced during the 8/7 TNA iMPACT show that Nic Nemeth will not be competing at TNA Emergence 2025. Furthermore, the TNA shot-caller revealed that “The Wanted Man” is suspended for his recent attack of TNA staff.

