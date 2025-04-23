Alan Angels, known for his time with both AEW and TNA Wrestling, is officially a free agent.

A fan recently reached out to inquire about Angels’ current standing with TNA, noting his extended absence from television. Although he remains listed on the official TNA roster, Angels hasn’t appeared on programming in nearly six months.

According to sources, Angels’ contract with TNA expired back in December, marking his quiet exit from the promotion. Despite still being featured on the company’s website, he has not been under contract since the end of last year.

Since parting ways with TNA, Angels has stayed active on the independent wrestling circuit. He’s made appearances for several promotions including West Coast Pro, Wrestling REVOLVER, and Prestige Wrestling. We’re told the split with TNA was mutual and on good terms.

Angels originally gained national recognition during his time with AEW as a member of the Dark Order, before making the jump to TNA.

(H/T: Fightful Select)