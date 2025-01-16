Expect the WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossovers to continue this weekend.

As noted, WWE and TNA Wrestling officially announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday.

Following the news, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels commented on the exciting announcement.

Shawn Michaels wrote, “The next evolution of an unprecedented partnership. Excited for our continued collaboration with TNA and the invaluable opportunities it presents for the development of the WWE NXT Superstars & TNA Wrestling Stars.”

Additionally, TNA Wrestling released a brief video promoting their TNA Genesis 2025 pay-per-view on Sunday in Garland, TX., which features the WWE NXT logo.