Are you busy on Thursday nights?

Unable to watch TNA iMPACT every week because of it?

Well, fear not! TNA Wrestling has you covered!

On Wednesday morning, the company announced that they will be presenting special encore presentations of their weekly TNA iMPACT episodes.

Dubbed “FREE iMPACT Summer,” the promotion has revealed that they will be giving fans the chance to watch TNA iMPACT replays on their official YouTube channel every Friday at 6/5c.

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement to promote the limited series:

FREE iMPACT! Summer: Encore Presentation to Air Fridays on YouTube for a Limited Time The weather is hot but the action in TNA is even HOTTER! Beginning this Friday, June 6, TNA Wrestling presents FREE iMPACT! Summer. Streaming Fridays at 6pm ET on YouTube, watch the encore presentation of the latest TNA iMPACT! for FREE!* FREE iMPACT! Summer is only available for a limited time. Don’t miss the hottest show in professional wrestling today! *Not available in Canada

* VOD available for 24 hours from the conclusion of the stream