The WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossovers continued this week.

As noted, Joe Hendry appeared on the July 9 episode of WWE NXT, teaming with Trick Williams to defeat the team of Ethan Page and Shawn Spears in the main event.

Also on the show, The Rascalz reunited with Wes Lee.

After the episode wrapped up, TNA Wrestling released the following to promote their stars once again appearing on the weekly NXT on USA prime time Tuesday night program on the USA Network.