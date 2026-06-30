The bracket is locked in, and a new champion is about to be crowned in TNA.

TNA Wrestling laid out the complete field for the Knockouts TV Championship tournament Tuesday afternoon. The promotion confirmed the action kicks off this week in Albany before rolling out weekly on TNA iMPACT.

“The full bracket for the Knockouts Television Title tournament has been revealed,” TNA wrote. “The tournament will play out over the coming weeks every Thursday on TNA iMPACT and you can see the action first in Albany this Wednesday and Thursday!”

The field is loaded with outside talent and returning names, including NXT’s Thea Hail, EVOLVE’s Wendy Choo, free agent Gabby Forza, and the long-awaited return of Jody Threat headline the newcomers.

On the TNA side, freshly-crowned Knockouts Tag Team Champions Rosemary and Allie both enter the bracket, joined by Indi Hartwell, Elayna Black, Tasha Steelz, Mara Sade, and M & H By Elegance, among other Knockouts roster members.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.