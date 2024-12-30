A lot of contracts are up heading into the New Year.

In addition to NJPW stars TJP and Kevin Knight, a TNA Wrestling star is soon to be a free agent.

According to a new report at Fightful Select, Bhupinder Gujjar’s contract with TNA is set to expire this week, with the deal running up on December 31.

If true, this would make Gujjar a free agent as of New Year’s Eve 2024, and legally able to sign elsewhere heading into 2025.

Gujjar had been with TNA Wrestling for the past three years. He hasn’t been used much in recent memory.

We will keep you posted.