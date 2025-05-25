TNA Wrestling and ZONE·IFY are live from Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada for their co-promoted “Border Brawl” special event tonight, Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Featured below are results from the show.

* Sami Callahan representing Team U.S.A defeated William Trudeau representing Team Canada to give U.S.A the 1-0 lead.

* Courtney Rush Representing Team Canada Defeated Victoria Crawford of Team U.S.A in less then 5 minutes to give Canada the 2-1 advantage.

* The System representing Team U.S.A defeated Channing Decker and Jesse Bieber representing Team Canada to Knot things up at 2.

* Things kicked off with former WWE stars Kelly Kelly, The Mountie and former AEW star Allie who returned to TNA.

* Tommy Dreamer representing Team U.S.A defeated Champagne Singh of Team Canada in a Hardcore Match, by putting him through the Table and Pinning him for the win to put U.S.A back on top 3-2.

* Frankie Kazarian representing Team U.S.A defeated Cody Deanor of Team Canada to push the lead even farther 4-2.

