The following press release was issued this week:

TARA REID, SOFIA MILOS, AL SAPIENZA AND DARIA BERENATO JOIN THRILLER LAZARUS SYNDROME

Steve Stanulis stars in the John Bianco-directed feature, with production beginning November 30 in New Jersey

HOLMDEL, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ — Tara Reid, Sofia Milos, Al Sapienza and former WWE star Daria Berenato have joined the cast of Lazarus Syndrome, a new thriller directed by John Bianco and produced by Stanulis Films.

Steve Stanulis stars alongside Frankie G and Max B, who is also composing the film’s soundtrack. Production is scheduled to begin November 30 at locations throughout New Jersey, with additional casting to be announced.

Lazarus Syndrome follows a detective who is nearly killed during a botched drug raid. After surviving, he begins experiencing unexplained changes such as heightened instincts, fractured memories and a growing suspicion that his survival came at a cost.

The role brings Stanulis back to material rooted in the crime world he knows firsthand. Before building a career as an actor and producer, Stanulis served as an NYPD officer and later worked in private security. His screen credits include The Sopranos and HBO’s The Deuce, while his work through Stanulis Films has increasingly focused on crime, dark comedy and character-driven independent storytelling.

“Lazarus Syndrome brings together a dynamic cast with range and presence,” said Armand Peri of New Age PR Agency. “Steve’s real-world background gives him a unique connection to this material, and with John Bianco directing, we believe the film has all the ingredients for a gripping, unpredictable thriller.”

Additional production details and casting announcements will be released at a later date.

ABOUT STANULIS FILMS

Founded by actor, producer and filmmaker Steve Stanulis, Stanulis Films is an independent production company developing film, television and digital content with an emphasis on compelling, character-driven storytelling. The company’s projects span crime, drama, comedy, documentary and thriller genres. For more information, please visit https://stanulisfilms.com/.