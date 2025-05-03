TNA Wrestling continues to bolster its roster, with the Anthem-owned promotion now signing rising British star Harley Hudson.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Hudson has officially joined TNA Wrestling after appearing at a recent TNA iMPACT! TV taping. She previously emerged victorious in the TNA Gut Check but was sidelined due to visa complications that delayed her debut.

At Thursday’s taping, Hudson stepped into the ring to face Myla Grace.

Gail Kim reportedly played a key role in securing Hudson’s signing, having stayed in contact with her and consistently advocating for the promotion to bring her aboard. Kim had reportedly been pushing for over a year to expedite Hudson’s visa process.