TNA Wrestling is set to hold television tapings this weekend at the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri. The events are scheduled for Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29, promising an action-packed couple of days for wrestling fans in the area.

In a last-minute programming change, tonight’s rebroadcast of the 2025 TNA Sacrifice pay-per-view appears to have been a late addition. AXS TV’s original schedule had listed episodes of “Rock Legends” in that time slot.

Looking ahead to next week, AXS TV has scheduled a replay of TNA iMPACT for Thursday, April 3, at 10 PM Eastern Time, immediately following the live airing of the new episode at its regular 8 PM EST time slot.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated May 23 event in Brampton, Ontario, has been confirmed as the annual TNA Under Siege 2025 special, an event that has become a key fixture on the company’s calendar.

Additionally, TNA+ has introduced new curated content selections, including dedicated carousels featuring Joe Hendry, Tessa Blanchard, and WWE NXT talents who have made appearances in TNA. The platform also now includes a special section highlighting TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich’s favorite matches, offering fans an inside look at her most memorable bouts.