TNA Wrestling Director of Authority Santino Marella has added some new hardware to his collection.

Marella competed at Jiu-Jitsu Con in Las Vegas, where the former WWE Intercontinental Champion captured a gold medal in the Master 5 purple belt super heavyweight division.

Representing Zenith BJJ, Marella finished first in a field of five competitors.

Following the event, Marella took to social media to reflect on the physical toll of the competition while celebrating his victory.

“Just landed back in Toronto,” Marella wrote. “It was a hard-fought weekend to say the least. My jaw is not perfectly aligned. My back is a bit f**ked up [and] my feet are bleeding, I’m afraid to take off my shoes.”

Despite being a little worse for wear, the TNA authority figure made it clear the end result was worth it.

“We got gold though so that’s a sweet feeling,” Marella continued. “Thank you to everybody is all I can say at this time.”

Marella currently serves as TNA Wrestling’s on-screen Director of Authority, a role he has held since returning to the promotion in 2023.