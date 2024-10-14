The announcements for Scott D’Amore’s returning Maple Leaf Pro promotion two-night relaunch continue to come in.

On Monday, MLP announced “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. El Phantasmo for night two of “Forged In Excellence” on October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

“Two of Canada’s most exciting wrestlers will be going one-on-one on Night Two, as TNA X-Division Champion Mike Bailey faces off against NJPW’s El Phantasmo,” the announcement read. “These two feuded across Europe in 2018 and now they’re bringing the fight back to Canada!”

The announcement continued, “It all goes down on Sunday, October 20 at Night Two of MLP: Forged In Excellence!”