The legal battle between retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and Gawker Media was one of the most high-profile cases in recent memory. Now, the TNT show “Rich & Shameless” is diving deeper into the story with a new documentary airing tonight after the NBA Western Conference Finals.

The case began in 2012 when Gawker published a brief clip from a sex tape featuring Hogan and Heather Clem, the wife of his friend Bubba “the Love Sponge” Clem. Hogan claimed that the publication violated his right to privacy, and he sued Gawker for $100 million in damages.

During the trial, Hogan testified that the release of the tape had left him “humiliated” and “devastated.” He also claimed that the incident had caused him to contemplate suicide.

In March 2016, a Florida jury awarded Hogan $140 million in damages, a verdict that ultimately led to Gawker’s bankruptcy and sale to Univision. However, the case also sparked debate about the limits of free speech, with many journalists and media outlets arguing that Gawker had a right to publish the clip under the First Amendment.

The new “Rich & Shameless” documentary promises to offer a fresh perspective on the case, featuring interviews with Hogan and others involved in the legal fight. It will also explore the larger implications of the trial, particularly in terms of privacy law and media ethics.

For wrestling fans, the case was notable for its revelations about the inner workings of the industry. During the trial, for instance, Hogan admitted to reusing old storylines and exaggerating his injuries for the sake of drama.

A preview for the episode can be found below.