The TNT website has announced new matches and more for this week’s AEW Saturday Night Dynamite episode, which will be the final show before Dynamite returns to the normal Wednesday timeslot next week.

It was announced that The Bunny will face Kris Statlander, while Ethan Page will go up against Bear Bronson. Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin will also take place in a rematch from the June 8 edition of AEW Dark, which Sydal won.

The TNT website also announced that MJF and Sammy Guevara will be on Saturday’s Dynamite to prepare for their upcoming match, which will be the main event of next Wednesday’s Dynamite episode.

Stay tuned for more on Saturday’s Dynamite. Below is the updated line-up:

* MJF and Sammy Guevara prepare for their June 30 main event match

* Ethan Page vs. Bear Bronson

* The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander

* Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

* Kenny Omega defends the AEW World Title against Jungle Boy

