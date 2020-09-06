At tonight’s AEW ALL OUT pay per view Dustin Rhodes, Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, and QT Marshall picked up a big win over the Dark Order, with Rhodes scoring the winning pinfall on Colt Cabana.

Tony Schiavone would reveal to Rhodes in a backstage interview that Tony Khan has granted him a shot at Brodie Lee’s TNT championship on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. This will be the Natural’s first opportunity at a title since the 2016 Royal Rumble in WWE.

