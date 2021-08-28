AEW announced on tonight’s episode of Rampage that TNT champion Miro will be defending the title against Eddie Kingston at the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view. This bout was made after Kingston ran out to confront Miro after he began assaulting fan favorite, Fuego Del Sol.

If you call out @MadKing1981, prepare for the worst #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/rI1tBEJPsi — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 28, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT

-Kenny Omega versus Christian Cage for the AEW world championship

-Britt Baker versus Kris Statlander for the AEW women’s championship

-Miro versus Eddie Kingston for the TNT championship

-The Young Bucks versus Lucha Bros inside a steel cage for the AEW tag team championship

-CM Punk versus Darby Allin

-Jon Moxley versus Satoshi Kojima

-Andrade versus PAC

-Paul Wight versus QT Marshall

-Women’s Casino Battle Royale