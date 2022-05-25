TNT has once again changed the timeslot for this week’s AEW Rampage, which will be the go-home episode for Double Or Nothing.

The Rampage timeslot was previously up in the air, but TNT updated their schedule earlier this week and had Rampage listed for 5:30pm ET. In an update, the schedule has been updated again and now Rampage is scheduled to air at 6:30pm ET.

This latest change is due to a change in the NHL Playoffs broadcast schedule.

On a related note, it was revealed earlier this week how TNT had a thirty-minute Countdown To Double Or Nothing preview show scheduled for Friday night at 10:30pm ET. Now that show is scheduled to air at 11:30pm ET or right after NHL coverage ends.

This week’s AEW Rampage episode will be a live show from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The only match announced as of this writing is Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho in a semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. The winner of Statlander vs. Soho will advance to the finals at Double Or Nothing to face the winner of tonight’s AEW Dynamite semi-finals match between Britt Baker and Toni Storm.

AEW Rampage has been preempted for 4 out of 6 episodes since April 15 due to the NBA Playoffs and the NHL Playoffs, and for the past 3 straight episodes. You can click here for the updated Rampage ratings reports.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.