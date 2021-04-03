On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho the Demo God revealed an interesting regarding surprises for AEW.

According to Jericho, TNT asked AEW not to do surprises anymore following the shocking appearance of Sting at last December’s Winter Is Coming special. The network pushed that it’s always better for television ratings if there is some sort of tease or build-up, which explains why new signees Paul Wight and Christian Cage were not as out of nowhere as Miro or the Stinger.

Jericho states, “When Sting was a surprise, [TNT] was like ‘don’t do that again.’ That’s why Paul Wight was announced on social media because TNT said, ‘We don’t want surprises, we want to take advantage of the ratings.’ We had a big surprise, a big announcement, and we used the big announcement to announce the next big surprise. I think that’s one of the reasons too, to spread it out a little.”

You can check out the latest TIJ, which features Christian Cage as a special guest, here. (H/T and transcribed by Comicbook.com)