TNT has revealed the first trailer for the new AEW Rampage show.

Rampage will premiere on Friday, August 13 at 10pm ET on TNT.

TNT touted that the new one-hour show will feature “the hottest stars of today and tomorrow showcasing their athleticism, charisma, and creativity on the fastest rising stage in all of professional wrestling. The gripping one-hour show brings new content, matchups, and personalities to fans every Friday night.”

The Rampage premiere will air live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA on August 13. Dynamite will air from the same venue a few days earlier on Wednesday night, marking a homecoming for AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

Stay tuned for more on AEW Rampage. Below is the trailer and full press release issued to us tonight:

TNT Debuts Official Trailer for “AEW: Rampage” The All-New Wrestling Show Will Premiere Friday, August 13, at 10:00p.m. ET/PT on TNT LOS ANGELES (July 14, 2021) – Premiering on Friday, August 13, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TNT, “AEW: Rampage” is an electrifying new show featuring the hottest stars of today and tomorrow showcasing their athleticism, charisma, and creativity on the fastest rising stage in all of professional wrestling. The gripping one-hour show brings new content, matchups, and personalities to fans every Friday night. Filmed in front of a live audience each week, “AEW: Rampage” headliners include Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Sting, Christian Cage, Jon Moxley, Mark Henry, Paul Wight, Darby Allin, Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, MJF, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, Jade Cargill, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman Jr., and many more.

