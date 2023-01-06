AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that Darby Allin, who became a two-time TNT champion on yesterday’s Dynamite, will be defending his title against The Kingdom’s Mike Bennett on tomorrow’s live edition of Rampage.
TOMORROW Night, Jan 6
Friday Night #AEWRampage
LIVE In Portland@TNTdrama 10pm ET/9pm CT
TNT Championship Open Challenge@DarbyAllin vs @RealMikeBennett
Just 48 hours after regaining
his belt, Darby reopened his
Open Challenge for a Friday Fight vs. Mike Bennett tomorrow night! https://t.co/xAzD4YNEAn
UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE
-Darby Allin vs. Mike Bennett for the TNT Championship
-Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight
-Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker vs. The Renegades
-We’ll hear from the House of Black
-Preston Vance in action