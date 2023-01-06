AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that Darby Allin, who became a two-time TNT champion on yesterday’s Dynamite, will be defending his title against The Kingdom’s Mike Bennett on tomorrow’s live edition of Rampage.

TOMORROW Night, Jan 6

Friday Night #AEWRampage

LIVE In Portland@TNTdrama 10pm ET/9pm CT TNT Championship Open Challenge@DarbyAllin vs @RealMikeBennett Just 48 hours after regaining

his belt, Darby reopened his

Open Challenge for a Friday Fight vs. Mike Bennett tomorrow night! https://t.co/xAzD4YNEAn — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 6, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE

-Darby Allin vs. Mike Bennett for the TNT Championship

-Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight

-Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker vs. The Renegades

-We’ll hear from the House of Black

-Preston Vance in action