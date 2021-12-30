AEW has announced three matchups for this Friday’s New Year’s Smash edition of Rampage on TNT, which includes Cody Rhodes defending the TNT championship for the first time since winning it on last week’s show. Check it out below.

-Cody Rhodes versus Ethan Page for the TNT championship

-Darby Allin versus Anthony Bowens

-Penelope Ford/The Bunny versus Tay Conti/Anna Jay in a street fight

-Taz and Hook technique seminar

