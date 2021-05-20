AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which will be airing on Friday May 28th due to the NBA Playoffs taking place on Wednesday. Check out the matchups below.

-Miro versus Dante Martin for the TNT championship

-Joey Janela versus Adam “Hangman” Page

-Anthony Ogogo and Cody Rhodes weigh-in

-The Dark Order versus Scorpio Sky/Ethan Page

-Jade Cargill in action

-Darby Allin versus Cezar Bononi

-A look at the Inner Circle’s best moments

-A celebration for AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida