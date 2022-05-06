AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Rampage from Long Island New York, which will feature a TNT championship match, and an opening round matchup of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Check it out below.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNT championship

-Ruby Soho vs. Riho Owen Hart Tournament quarterfinals

While not officially announced it was teased that Danhausen would be making his in-ring debut against Tony Nese sometime next week, either on Dynamite or Rampage.