New AEW TNT Champion Miro is set to defend his title at the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

AEW announced today that Miro will defend the TNT Title against Lance Archer.

Miro is scheduled to speak during tonight’s AEW Dynamite show, but unless he defends the title on next week’s go-home show, Double Or Nothing will be his first title defense. He just won the title from Darby Allin in last Wednesday’s Dynamite main event.

As seen below, AEW tweeted a video today to announce the Archer vs. Miro match. Archer noted that he should be the TNT Champion, and that destiny will be fulfilled at the pay-per-view.

AEW Double Or Nothing will take place on Sunday, May 30 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, beginning at 7pm ET with the pre-show. Below is the updated announced card, along with AEW’s tweets on Archer vs. Miro:

Triple Threat for the AEW World Title

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Lance Archer vs. Miro (c)

Casino Battle Royale for a Future AEW World Title Shot

Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Jungle Boy, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Colt Cabana, 10, Evil Uno, Powerhouse Hobbs, others TBA

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Brian Cage

"My destiny is going to be fulfilled. The Murderhawk Monster will be the TNT Champion." Is #LanceArcher coming for @ToBeMiro and his TNT Title at #AEWDoN? Tune into #AEWDark Now at https://t.co/0ZEbTUnr0J pic.twitter.com/lHpZscYmGm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2021

#AEW GM @TonyKhan has signed a huge championship match: @ToBeMiro will defend the TNT Title vs Lance Archer (9-2 record) at #DoubleOrNothing May 30 on PPV! Ahead of the match, Miro will address the fans tonight on #AEWDynamite for the 1st time since capturing the title last week! https://t.co/IfOB0z2bzw pic.twitter.com/xUB0Cjqdtv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2021

