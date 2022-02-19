AEW has announced that Sammy Guevara will defend the TNT championship against Andrade El Idolo on next week’s edition of Rampage.
.@sammyguevara . @AndradeElIdolo. Collision Course. Next week on #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/4mX7q2f7uq
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 19, 2022
This match was made after El Idolo interfered in Guevara’s title defense against Darby Allin on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite from Nashville, attacking both men in the process. Stay tuned for more matchup updates for next week’s Rampage.