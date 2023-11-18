The challenger for Christian Cage’s TNT Championship has been decided.
As noted, Tony Khan announced a big four-way title eliminator to determine the next challenger to the TNT title for tonight’s special Friday night episode of AEW Collision.
The match saw Brian Cage of The Mogul Embassy take on Penta El Zero Miedo of The Lucha Bros, Komander and Trent Beretta of Best Friends.
When all was said-and-done, Trent Beretta emerged victorious. With the win, he moves on to challenge Christian Cage for the TNT title in the main event of tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage at 10/9c.
Is #ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage your pick to advance to face Christian Cage for the TNT Title later tonight on #AEWRampage?
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@briancagegmsi pic.twitter.com/deVgnQkrUg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2023
Or is Komander your pick to advance to face Christian Cage for the TNT Title later tonight on #AEWRampage?
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@KomandercrMX pic.twitter.com/bRY043bq0R
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2023
Penta El Zero Miedo is focused on an opportunity at the TNT Title!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@PENTAELZEROM pic.twitter.com/OPNHtUfcsX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2023
What a move by Brian Cage!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@PENTAELZEROM | @KomandercrMX | @trentylocks | @briancagegmsi pic.twitter.com/dwayESa4PS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2023
Brian Cage has been running this match thus far!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@PENTAELZEROM | @KomandercrMX | @trentylocks | @briancagegmsi pic.twitter.com/ZtMZY9dHuF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2023
Komander stays one step ahead in this match!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@PENTAELZEROM | @KomandercrMX | @trentylocks | @briancagegmsi pic.twitter.com/HYLIJoQJVs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2023
Penta El Zero Miedo with a very close two-count!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@PENTAELZEROM | @KomandercrMX | @trentylocks | @briancagegmsi pic.twitter.com/lmQ9dGF4pD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2023
It's official!@trentylocks will face @Christian4Peeps TONIGHT on #AEWRampage LIVE for the TNT Title!
Watch #AEWRampage TONIGHT LIVE on TNT immediately following #AEWCollision! pic.twitter.com/iAAwt3AzlV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2023