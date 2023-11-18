The challenger for Christian Cage’s TNT Championship has been decided.

As noted, Tony Khan announced a big four-way title eliminator to determine the next challenger to the TNT title for tonight’s special Friday night episode of AEW Collision.

The match saw Brian Cage of The Mogul Embassy take on Penta El Zero Miedo of The Lucha Bros, Komander and Trent Beretta of Best Friends.

When all was said-and-done, Trent Beretta emerged victorious. With the win, he moves on to challenge Christian Cage for the TNT title in the main event of tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage at 10/9c.

