AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature a triple-threat for the TNT championship, as well as the final Face of the Revolution qualifier. Check it out below.

-Sammy Guevara versus Darby Allin versus Andrade El Idolo for the TNT title

-Christian Cage versus Ethan Page Face of the Revolution qualifier

-Keith lee in action

-Serena Deeb 5-minute challenge