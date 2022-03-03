AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature a triple-threat for the TNT championship, as well as the final Face of the Revolution qualifier. Check it out below.
-Sammy Guevara versus Darby Allin versus Andrade El Idolo for the TNT title
-Christian Cage versus Ethan Page Face of the Revolution qualifier
-Keith lee in action
-Serena Deeb 5-minute challenge
