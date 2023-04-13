AEW has announced its first two matchups for next week’s episode of the promotion’s flagship program, Dynamite.

First, Britt Baker and AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter will team up to take on Toni Storm and Ruby Soho in tag team action.

Then, Powerhouse Hobbs will put his TNT Championship on the line against the former champion, Wardlow. This was booked after Mr. Mayhem demolished the champ’s car on this evening’s Dynamite.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship

-Toni Storm & Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker